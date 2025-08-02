Select Medical Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Select Medical ( (SEM) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Select Medical presented to its investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is a prominent operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics across the United States, with a significant presence in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, Select Medical announced a revenue increase of 4.5% year-over-year, reaching $1,339.6 million. The company also declared a cash dividend, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key financial highlights include a 17.2% increase in income from continuing operations before other income and expense, reaching $86.5 million. Net income from continuing operations, after tax, surged by 53.8% to $57.9 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations saw a notable rise of 88.2%, reaching $0.32. Despite a slight decline in Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period, the rehabilitation hospital segment showed strong growth with a 17.2% increase in revenue.

Select Medical’s strategic initiatives include a stock repurchase program, with the company having repurchased 6,375,512 shares at a cost of approximately $96.5 million during the first half of 2025. The company continues to focus on optimizing its operations and enhancing shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Select Medical reaffirms its 2025 business outlook, expecting revenue between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA ranging from $510.0 million to $530.0 million. The company remains focused on strategic growth and operational efficiency to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.

