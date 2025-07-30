Select Harvests Director Increases Stake with On-Market Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Select Harvests ( (AU:SHV) ) has issued an update.

Select Harvests Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Travis Dillon, in the company’s securities. On July 30, 2025, Dillon acquired 8,695 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, bringing his total indirect holdings to 72,677 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

Average Trading Volume: 273,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$493.1M

