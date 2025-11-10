Sekur Private Data Partners with Quaestor for U.S. Government Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sekur Private Data ( (TSE:SKUR) ) has provided an update.

Sekur Private Data has partnered with Quaestor Federal Consulting to form the Sekur National Security Team, aiming to enhance its presence in the U.S. government sector. This collaboration leverages Quaestor’s extensive experience in defense and intelligence to integrate Sekur’s secure communication solutions, potentially revolutionizing how government organizations handle unclassified communications.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SKUR is a Neutral.

Sekur Private Data’s stock score is driven by its revenue growth and debt-free status, though it is tempered by profitability and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis shows positive momentum, but the negative valuation metrics pose a risk. Recent corporate events like the private placement are positive but are already accounted for in financial performance.

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform. The company focuses on providing secure messaging, email, and voice communication services, primarily targeting government and national security sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 60.0%

Average Trading Volume: 145,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.45M

