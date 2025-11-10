Sekisui House Reit Secures Sustainability Linked Loan for Debt Repayment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sekisui House Reit ( (JP:3309) ) is now available.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. has announced its decision to undertake new borrowings through a Sustainability Linked Loan, marking its first financing of this kind. The loan, amounting to 9,200 million yen, is intended to repay existing borrowings due on November 13, 2025. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices, as the loan terms are linked to achieving specific sustainability performance targets, such as the CDP Climate Change Score, which supports the company’s efforts towards achieving net zero by 2050.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3309) stock is a Hold with a Yen86963.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sekisui House Reit stock, see the JP:3309 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sekisui House Reit

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing and investing in a diversified portfolio of real estate properties. The company is involved in acquiring, leasing, and managing real estate assets, primarily in Japan, with a commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

YTD Price Performance: 10.78%

Average Trading Volume: 11,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen347.8B

