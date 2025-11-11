Sekisui House Reit Implements Interest Rate Swap for Financial Stability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sekisui House Reit ( (JP:3309) ) has issued an update.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. has established an interest rate swap to hedge against interest rate fluctuations for a long-term floating interest rate borrowing. This financial strategy aims to stabilize the interest rate payable by converting it into a fixed rate, thereby mitigating potential financial risks associated with variable interest rates. The swap agreement, with a notional principal of 9,200 million yen, is set for a six-year term with Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. as the counterparty. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to manage its financial exposure and ensure stability in its financial operations.

More about Sekisui House Reit

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company involved in the management and investment of real estate assets. The company focuses on sustainability-linked loans and financial instruments to manage interest rate risks.

YTD Price Performance: 10.78%

Average Trading Volume: 11,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen347.8B

