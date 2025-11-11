Seiko Group Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION ( (JP:8050) ) has issued an announcement.

Seiko Group Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 6.3% rise in net sales and a 44.2% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating strong operational performance. The company also revised its dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8050) stock is a Buy with a Yen7835.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION stock, see the JP:8050 Stock Forecast page.

More about SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION

Seiko Group Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its expertise in the manufacturing and sale of watches and other precision instruments. The company is recognized for its innovation in timekeeping and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 192,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen291.6B

