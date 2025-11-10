Seikagaku Reports Decline in Fiscal 2025 First-Half Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Seikagaku ( (JP:4548) ) has shared an announcement.

Seikagaku Corporation reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first six months of fiscal 2025, with net sales dropping by 11.4% and net income attributable to owners of the parent plummeting by 88.1% compared to the same period last year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its dividend forecast for the fiscal year and continues to focus on its strategic goals, although the financial results indicate challenges in maintaining growth and profitability.

More about Seikagaku

Seikagaku Corporation operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its expertise in glycoscience, which it applies to the development of treatments for joint function improvement and other medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 174,708

Current Market Cap: Yen36.9B

