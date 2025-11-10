Seibu Giken Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6223) ) is now available.

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a decrease in net sales by 7.5% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw an increase in operating profit by 11.5%, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company also announced the inclusion of Seibu Giken (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in its consolidated financial statements, reflecting its strategic expansion in Southeast Asia.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6223) stock is a Buy with a Yen1809.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6223 Stock Forecast page.

More about Seibu Giken Co., Ltd.

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industrial sector. The company is known for its innovative solutions and products, focusing on air conditioning and ventilation systems, which serve a variety of markets.

Average Trading Volume: 32,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.13B

See more data about 6223 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue