Seek Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities for Employee Incentives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Seek Limited ( (AU:SEK) ) has shared an update.

Seek Limited announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme, with a total of 13,973 share rights and 954 performance rights being issued. This move is aimed at aligning employee interests with company performance, potentially impacting the company’s operational dynamics and stakeholder engagement positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SEK) stock is a Buy with a A$31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seek Limited stock, see the AU:SEK Stock Forecast page.

More about Seek Limited

Seek Limited operates in the online employment marketplace industry, providing job search platforms and services to connect job seekers with employers. The company focuses on enhancing employment opportunities and is a significant player in the recruitment sector.

YTD Price Performance: 7.41%

Average Trading Volume: 882,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.55B

For detailed information about SEK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue