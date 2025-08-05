Seeing Machines Reports Robust Q4 Growth Amid EU Safety Regulation Preparations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Seeing Machines ( (GB:SEE) ) has issued an update.

Seeing Machines Limited reported significant growth in its Q4 FY2025 performance, with its technology now integrated into over 3.7 million vehicles, marking a 69% increase from the previous year. The company’s Guardian hardware sales also surged by 120% as production ramps up to meet demand. This growth aligns with the European Union’s upcoming safety regulations requiring camera-based Driver Monitoring Systems in new vehicles by July 2026. The expansion in automotive production volumes and strategic royalty prepayments highlight Seeing Machines’ strong industry positioning and partnerships, setting a solid foundation for future growth as it aims for a cashflow break-even run rate by the end of the year.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SEE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects the financial instability balanced by positive corporate events and moderate technical indicators. The company’s strategic partnerships signal growth potential, but financial challenges and valuation concerns weigh on the score.

Seeing Machines Limited, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is a leader in vision-based monitoring technology aimed at enhancing global transport safety. The company specializes in AI-powered operator monitoring systems, particularly Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which assess driver attention and cognitive state to mitigate accident risks. Seeing Machines serves various sectors including Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road, and Aviation, with offices in Australia, USA, Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 7,343,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £127.2M

