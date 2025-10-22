Seegnal Inc. Unveils ‘MetricsGuard’ to Enhance Clinical Decision Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Seegnal Inc. ( (TSE:SEGN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Seegnal Inc. has announced the release of ‘MetricsGuard,’ a new clinical decision support module designed to enhance patient safety by providing real-time, personalized alerts for patient-specific risks. This module, set to launch in Q4 2025, aims to improve clinical intervention by identifying deviations in patient metrics and generating alerts for severe medication warnings, thereby reducing emergency care visits and clinician burnout while improving patient quality of life.

More about Seegnal Inc.

Seegnal Inc. is a public company focused on addressing Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs), a leading cause of death and injuries globally. The company offers a Clinical Decision Support system that integrates patient-specific data at the point-of-care, aiming to enhance medication safety and reduce clinician alert fatigue. Seegnal’s SaaS platform is marketed in Israel, the UAE, the UK, the US, and Poland, and is used by over 10,000 clinicians in Israel.

Average Trading Volume: 40,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For detailed information about SEGN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue