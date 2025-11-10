SEEEN CEO Increases Stake with Significant Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SEEEN Plc ( (GB:SEEN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SEEEN plc announced that its CEO, Adrian Hargrave, has purchased 100,000 ordinary shares in the company, increasing his total shareholding to approximately 1.73% of the company’s issued ordinary share capital. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the CEO’s confidence in the company’s strategic direction and potential for growth, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

SEEEN Plc

SEEEN plc is a global media and technology platform that specializes in delivering AI-infused Key Video Moments to enhance views and revenues for video content.

Average Trading Volume: 165,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.89M

