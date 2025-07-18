Seed Innovations’ Portfolio Company LGP Reports Strong Financial Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seed Innovations Limited GBP ( (GB:SEED) ) has shared an update.

Seed Innovations Limited announced that its portfolio company, Little Green Pharma Ltd (LGP), has achieved significant financial milestones in its latest quarterly report. LGP reported record cash receipts of A$12.0 million and a positive net operating cash inflow of A$0.5 million, indicating strong financial health and growth potential. The company has seen substantial increases in sales in key international markets, notably a 70% rise in Danish facility sales to Germany and over A$2.0 million in new UK purchase orders. These developments are expected to enhance LGP’s strategic focus and growth trajectory, benefiting Seed Innovations’ investment portfolio.

Seed Innovations Ltd is an AIM-quoted investment company that provides exposure to disruptive, high-growth ventures in the life sciences and technology sectors, which are typically inaccessible to everyday investors.

Average Trading Volume: 809,901

