Seed Capital Solutions PLC Releases Annual Financial Results and Announces AGM

Seed Capital Solutions PLC ( (GB:SCSP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Seed Capital Solutions PLC announced its audited annual financial results for the year ending 30 June 2025. The company will hold its Annual General Meeting on 26 November 2025, with details available on its website. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Seed Capital Solutions PLC

Seed Capital Solutions PLC operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing capital solutions to businesses. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker LON: SCSP.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

