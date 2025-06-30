SEEC Media Group Limited Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from SEEC Media Group Limited ( (HK:0205) ).

SEEC Media Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive directors. The announcement details the roles and functions of each board member, as well as their participation in the company’s audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This update is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the governance structure and leadership roles within the company, which can impact its strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

More about SEEC Media Group Limited

SEEC Media Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates within the media industry, focusing on providing media-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 413,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$375.4M

For an in-depth examination of 0205 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue