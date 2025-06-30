SEEC Media Group Announces AGM Results and Director Retirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SEEC Media Group Limited ( (HK:0205) ).

SEEC Media Group Limited held its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025, where several resolutions were voted upon. Key outcomes included the approval of the company’s audited financial statements and the re-election of certain directors, while the re-election of Mr. Li Xi as an executive director was not passed, leading to his retirement. The company also granted mandates for share issuance and repurchase, reflecting strategic moves to manage its capital structure.

SEEC Media Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates within the media industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 205.

Average Trading Volume: 413,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$375.4M

