Security National Financial declares 5% stock dividend

Security National Financial announces that on June 23, 2023, its Board of Directors has authorized a 5% stock dividend for stockholders of record on July 7, 2023. The stock dividend will be issued on July 14, 2023.
Published first on TheFly
