Secure Trust Bank PLC is set to host a Capital Markets event on November 13, 2024, spotlighting its Commercial Finance division, with key presentations from top executives. On the same day, the bank will also release its Q3 2024 trading update, promising insights into its business performance. Investors and analysts can access the event through a live webcast.

