Secom Co. Reports Growth in Net Sales Amid Challenges

Secom Co ( (SOMLF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Secom Co presented to its investors.

Secom Co., Ltd., a leading company in Japan’s security services industry, provides a range of services including security, fire protection, medical, insurance, and geospatial information services, with a focus on innovation and customer safety.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Secom Co. reported a 6.0% increase in net sales, reaching 593.5 billion yen, and a 14.2% rise in operating profit to 67.4 billion yen. However, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent saw declines of 5.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

Key highlights from the report include a strong performance in the security services segment, which saw a 6.4% increase in net sales, driven by the success of its centralized monitoring services and price adjustments. The company also reported significant growth in its insurance services segment, with an 8.5% increase in net sales and an 82.7% rise in operating profit, attributed to strong sales of cancer and automobile insurance products.

Despite some declines in profit metrics, Secom Co. continues to innovate, as evidenced by the launch of SECOM MyAED and the acquisition of A VTEL Holdings, which is expected to bolster its international business. The company’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka further highlights its commitment to providing comprehensive security solutions.

Looking ahead, Secom Co. maintains its financial projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of continued growth in net sales and operating profit, while remaining vigilant of market conditions and external factors that may impact its performance.

