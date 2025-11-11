SECOM Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Secom Co ( (JP:9735) ) has shared an announcement.
SECOM Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 6% increase in net sales to ¥593,547 million. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 5.4% and 2.6% respectively. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved slightly to 59.6%, and it maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting stability in its financial strategy. These results indicate a mixed performance, with growth in sales but challenges in profitability, impacting its market positioning and shareholder returns.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9735) stock is a Buy with a Yen5998.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Secom Co stock, see the JP:9735 Stock Forecast page.
More about Secom Co
SECOM Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the security services industry. The company provides a range of security solutions, including electronic security systems and services, catering to both individual and corporate clients.
Average Trading Volume: 1,150,926
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen2324.1B
