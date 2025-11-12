SECOM CO., LTD. Reports Growth in Net Sales Amid Strategic Expansion

SECOM CO ( (SOMLY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SECOM CO presented to its investors.

SECOM CO., LTD. is a leading Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing comprehensive security services, including security systems, fire protection, medical services, insurance, and geospatial information services. The company is recognized for its innovative solutions in the security industry.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, SECOM CO., LTD. reported a 6.0% increase in consolidated net sales, reaching 593.5 billion yen. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company has continued to focus on its Vision for 2030, aiming to establish a ‘Social System Industry’ that enhances safety and convenience.

Key financial highlights include a 14.2% increase in operating profit to 67.4 billion yen, although ordinary profit decreased by 5.4% to 79.0 billion yen due to reduced gains from U.S. investment partnerships. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a slight decline of 2.6%, totaling 49.1 billion yen. The security services segment, a major contributor, saw a 6.4% rise in net sales, driven by strong sales of centralized monitoring services and price adjustments.

The company also made strategic advancements, such as acquiring AVTEL Holdings to boost its international business and introducing innovative products like the SECOM MyAED. These initiatives are part of SECOM’s roadmap to enhance its service offerings and expand its global footprint.

Looking ahead, SECOM CO., LTD. remains committed to its growth strategies and maintaining its market leadership. The management’s outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates continued sales growth, although challenges in the global economic landscape may impact profitability.

