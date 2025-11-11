Seazen Group Reports Strong Sales and Rental Income in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Seazen Group Ltd. ( (HK:1030) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In October 2025, Seazen Group Limited reported contracted sales of approximately RMB1.419 billion and a sales area of about 191,500 sq.m. For the year up to October, the company achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB16.468 billion over an area of 2,150,600 sq.m. Additionally, the Group’s rental income for October was RMB1.106 billion, with commercial operating income reaching RMB1.186 billion. These figures are based on preliminary internal data and may differ from future audited reports, advising caution for investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1030) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seazen Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1030 Stock Forecast page.

More about Seazen Group Ltd.

Seazen Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and leasing. The company is involved in managing a range of properties including shops, office buildings, and shopping centers, generating income from rentals and various management fees.

Average Trading Volume: 28,040,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$15.7B

