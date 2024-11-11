Seatrium Partners with Penta-Ocean for Japan’s Offshore Wind

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited has signed a Letter of Intent with Penta-Ocean Construction to start engineering work on a 5,000-ton Heavy Lift Vessel for Japan’s expanding offshore wind market. This collaboration highlights Seatrium’s strategic shift towards innovative solutions in renewable energy and underscores the growing demand for advanced heavy lifting capabilities in wind turbine installation. The final contract decision is anticipated in the first quarter of 2025, marking a significant step in Japan’s energy transition.

For further insights into SG:5E2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.