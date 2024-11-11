Seatrium Limited Reports Strong 2024 Performance

Seatrium Limited (SG:5E2) has released an update.

Seatrium Limited announced a robust operational performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, boasting a net order book of S$24.4 billion with deliveries scheduled up to 2031. The company has successfully delivered three major projects, including a jackup rig and a floating production unit, and completed 192 repair and upgrade projects. Additionally, Seatrium secured S$100 million in new contracts and is advancing engineering work for a heavy lift vessel project in Japan.

