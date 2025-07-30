Seagate Tech Reports Strong Fiscal 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seagate Technology announced strong financial results for fiscal 2025, with a 30% year-over-year revenue growth in the June quarter and record gross margins. The company attributed its success to the adoption of HAMR technology and a robust product pipeline, positioning it well for continued profitability and cash generation in fiscal 2026. Seagate’s strategic focus on cloud and edge data centers, driven by AI and data sovereignty trends, underpins its growth prospects. The company plans to resume share repurchases, reflecting confidence in its future performance, and is advancing its HAMR-based technology to meet increasing demand for mass data storage.

Spark’s Take on STX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STX is a Outperform.

Seagate Tech’s strong technical indicators and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of the score, indicating robust market confidence and growth potential. Financial stability concerns due to high leverage slightly offset these positives. Valuation and corporate events further support the stock’s favorable outlook.

More about Seagate Tech

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is a leading company in the data storage industry, primarily focusing on the production of hard disk drives (HDDs) and storage solutions. The company is known for its innovative technologies, including heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR), and serves a global market with a strong emphasis on cloud and edge data center applications.

Average Trading Volume: 4,109,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.93B

