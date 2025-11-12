Sea Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sea Ltd ( (SE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sea Ltd presented to its investors.

Sea Limited, a prominent global consumer internet company based in Singapore, operates across three main sectors: digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services, under the brands Garena, Shopee, and Monee, respectively. The company is known for its strong presence in Southeast Asia and expanding influence in Latin America.

In the third quarter of 2025, Sea Limited reported robust financial results, continuing the momentum from the first half of the year. The company achieved significant growth across all its business segments, with notable increases in revenue and profitability, driven by strategic expansions and increased market penetration.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 38.3% year-on-year increase in total GAAP revenue, reaching $6.0 billion, and a 144.6% rise in net income to $375 million. The e-commerce segment, led by Shopee, saw a 34.9% increase in revenue, while the digital financial services segment, represented by Monee, experienced a 60.8% revenue growth. Garena, the digital entertainment arm, reported a 51.1% increase in bookings, showcasing strong user engagement and monetization.

The company’s strategic focus on expanding its digital financial services and enhancing its e-commerce platform has resulted in improved profitability and a healthy balance sheet. The growth in consumer and SME loans, along with increased user engagement in digital entertainment, underscores Sea Limited’s ability to leverage its diverse business model effectively.

Looking ahead, Sea Limited’s management remains optimistic about sustaining high growth and profitability. With ongoing efforts to expand its market reach and enhance its service offerings, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in its core markets.

