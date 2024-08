Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Limited has updated its timetable regarding a proposed non-renounceable standard pro rata issue of securities, as disclosed in its recent announcement to the ASX. The company is preparing to issue securities under a disclosure document, aiming for quotation on the ASX, with details to be finalized as per the ASX Listing Rules.

