Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Limited has announced an update to the timetable of a proposed issue of securities, originally announced on August 1, 2024. The update, dated August 6, 2024, details the company’s plans to issue new securities and if approved, to quote them on the ASX. This strategic move aims to enhance the entity’s capital and financial flexibility.

