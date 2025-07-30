Scotiabank Releases June 2025 Investor Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank Of Nova Scotia ( (TSE:BNS) ) has issued an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has published its Investor Report for June 2025, which is available for viewing through the National Storage Mechanism. This report, issued by Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership, provides insights into the bank’s financial activities and is a key document for stakeholders interested in the bank’s covered bond program.

More about Bank Of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, is a leading financial institution in Canada, offering a wide range of banking products and services. It operates in various segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and corporate and investment banking, with a significant presence in international markets.

