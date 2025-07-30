Scorpio Tankers Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Announces Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Scorpio Tankers ( (STNG) ).

On July 30, 2025, Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $73.5 million, which is a significant decrease compared to the $227.3 million reported for the same period in 2024. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on August 29, 2025. Additionally, Scorpio Tankers has entered into a new bareboat charter-out agreement for the MR product tanker, STI Bosphorus, which will participate in the U.S. Government’s Tanker Security Program. The company also exercised purchase options on three vessels and fitted one of its LR2 product tankers with carbon capture technology, reflecting its strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

The most recent analyst rating on (STNG) stock is a Buy with a $60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Scorpio Tankers stock, see the STNG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STNG is a Outperform.

Scorpio Tankers receives a strong score due to robust financial performance and a positive earnings call, which highlight its profitability, cash flow strength, and strategic debt reduction. While technical analysis and valuation provide moderate support, external global uncertainties pose a risk.

To see Spark’s full report on STNG stock, click here.

More about Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc. operates in the maritime transportation industry, focusing on the ownership and operation of product tankers. The company primarily provides seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and crude oil worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,046,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.29B

See more data about STNG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue