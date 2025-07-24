Scorpio Gold Sells Mineral Ridge Project to Focus on Manhattan District

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scorpio Gold ( (TSE:SGN) ) has provided an update.

Scorpio Gold Corporation has entered into an agreement to sell its Mineral Ridge Project in Nevada for $7.5 million. The transaction will allow Scorpio Gold to eliminate significant carrying costs and focus resources on its core Manhattan District project, which is believed to have substantial gold deposit potential. The proceeds from the sale will be used to expand resource estimates and conduct further exploration and de-risking activities in the Manhattan District, enhancing the company’s strategic positioning in the mining industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SGN is a Underperform.

Scorpio Gold’s overall stock score is heavily influenced by its challenging financial performance, characterized by significant losses and high debt, which severely impacts its financial health and outlook. While there are slight positive signals from technical analysis and corporate events, the negative valuation and lack of revenue overshadow these aspects. The company’s strategic moves for future growth provide a glimmer of hope, but substantial improvements are needed to enhance its stock performance.

More about Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation is a mining company that holds a 100% interest in two past producing projects, the Manhattan District and the Mineral Ridge Mine, located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. The company’s Manhattan District includes the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Mine and four past-producing pits, offering significant resource potential and permitting advantages.

Average Trading Volume: 355,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$52.04M

