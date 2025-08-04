Science Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Science ( (GB:SAG) ) is now available.

Science Group PLC has repurchased 13,706 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 560.0 pence per share, representing 0.03% of the voting rights before the purchase. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 44,316,680. This transaction is part of the company’s buyback program and may affect shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SAG) stock is a Buy with a £620.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Science stock, see the GB:SAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

Science Group’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate events are the primary drivers of its high stock score. Despite technical indicators suggesting a potential short-term pullback, the company’s robust cash position and strategic investments provide a solid foundation for future growth. Valuation concerns due to an unusually high dividend yield slightly temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SAG stock, click here.

More about Science

Science Group PLC operates in the technology and consulting industry, providing a range of services and solutions. The company is listed on the AIM market and focuses on innovation and development within its sector.

Average Trading Volume: 32,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £251.6M

Learn more about SAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue