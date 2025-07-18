Science Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Science Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 5,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 546.0 pence per share, representing 0.01% of the voting rights. This transaction is part of the company’s buyback program and the shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares available for shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SAG) stock is a Buy with a £620.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Science stock, see the GB:SAG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. However, technical analysis indicates potential risks with an overbought RSI, and valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. Risks related to the performance of Ricardo, a significant investment, should be monitored.

More about Science

Science Group PLC operates in the technology and consultancy industry, focusing on providing scientific and engineering solutions. The company is known for its expertise in product development and advisory services, catering to a diverse range of sectors including medical, industrial, and consumer markets.

Average Trading Volume: 29,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £240.8M

