Science Group PLC Announces Share Buyback

Science ( (GB:SAG) ) has provided an update.

Science Group PLC announced the repurchase of 5,929 of its ordinary shares at a price of 539.5 pence per share, which constitutes 0.01% of the voting rights of the total ordinary shares before the purchase. These shares will be held in treasury, and the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, is now 44,405,426. This transaction is part of the company’s buyback program, which may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:SAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. However, technical analysis indicates potential risks with an overbought RSI, and valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. Risks related to the performance of Ricardo, a significant investment, should be monitored.

More about Science

Science Group PLC operates in the technology and consultancy industry, focusing on providing scientific and engineering solutions. The company is listed on the AIM market and engages in various activities, including technology development and advisory services.

Average Trading Volume: 29,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £238.7M

