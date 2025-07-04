Science Group PLC Announces Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Science ( (GB:SAG) ) just unveiled an update.

Science Group PLC announced the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares at 521.0 pence each, representing 0.01% of the voting rights. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares in issue to 44,426,355. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, which could influence shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SAG) stock is a Buy with a £620.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Science stock, see the GB:SAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. However, technical analysis indicates potential risks with an overbought RSI, and valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. Risks related to the performance of Ricardo, a significant investment, should be monitored.

More about Science

Science Group PLC operates in the technology and consultancy industry, focusing on providing scientific and engineering solutions. The company is involved in various sectors, offering services and products that support innovation and development in scientific fields.

Average Trading Volume: 29,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £231M

