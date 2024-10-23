Science Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group has repurchased 2,950 of its own shares at a price of 453 pence each, representing a minuscule fraction of its total voting rights. The shares, purchased through Panmure Liberum Limited, will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of ordinary shares available in the market to just under 45 million. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program aimed at managing its capital structure.

