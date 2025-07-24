Science Applications Appoints David Urban to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Science Applications ( (SAIC) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, Science Applications International Corporation announced the appointment of David Urban to its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2025, increasing the board size from eleven to twelve members. Mr. Urban, who brings extensive leadership experience from various sectors including legal, business, and military, will also join the Audit Committee. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and leverage Mr. Urban’s diverse expertise to strengthen its industry positioning.

Spark’s Take on SAIC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SAIC is a Outperform.

SAIC shows strong financial and operational health, supported by a robust pipeline and fair valuation. However, modest growth prospects and operational challenges temper the outlook. Positive technical indicators and corporate actions, such as dividends, reinforce stability and investor appeal.

More about Science Applications

Average Trading Volume: 593,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.44B

