SciDev Ltd Appoints Todd Scott as New CFO

SciDev Ltd ( (AU:SDV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SciDev Ltd has announced the appointment of Todd Scott as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience in finance and strategic execution across various sectors, Scott is expected to enhance SciDev’s leadership and support its growth strategy. The outgoing CFO, Anna Hooper, is recognized for her significant contributions to the company’s growth and financial management over the past four years.

SciDev is a leader in innovative solutions addressing complex water problems, providing specialty chemistry and water treatment technologies to industries such as mining, water and wastewater, construction, oil and gas, remediation, and defense. Their solutions focus on ensuring clean water resources, improving operational efficiencies, and reducing environmental impact.

