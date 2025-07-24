SciClone’s Real-World Study on Elacestrant: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Treatment

Sciclone ((SCLN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: SciClone Pharmaceuticals is conducting a prospective, noninterventional real-world study titled ‘Safety and Effectiveness of Elacestrant in Patients With HR+/HER2-, ESR1-mutated Advanced Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of elacestrant in patients with advanced breast cancer that is hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, and has ESR1 mutations. This research is significant as it seeks to provide insights into the real-world application of elacestrant in clinical settings in China.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on elacestrant, administered as a 345 mg/day oral dose. Elacestrant is intended to manage advanced breast cancer in patients with specific genetic mutations, assessing its safety and efficacy in real-world conditions.

Study Design: This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. Participants are already prescribed elacestrant as part of their standard treatment, and the study will monitor their medical data during routine care to evaluate treatment effectiveness and safety.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 1, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future updates.

Market Implications: This study could influence SciClone’s stock performance as positive results may enhance investor confidence and potentially increase market share in the oncology sector. Competitors in the breast cancer treatment market may also be affected as new data on elacestrant’s effectiveness could shift treatment preferences.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

