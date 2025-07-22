SciClone’s Real-World Study on Elacestrant: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Treatment

Sciclone ((SCLN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: SciClone Pharmaceuticals is conducting a real-world study titled ‘Safety and Effectiveness of Elacestrant in Patients With HR+/HER2-, ESR1-mutated Advanced Breast Cancer: a Prospective, Noninterventional Real-world Study.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of elacestrant in patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer with ESR1 mutations. This research is significant as it seeks to provide insights into the real-world application of elacestrant in a specific patient population.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on elacestrant, administered at a dose of 345 mg/day orally. Elacestrant is intended to manage advanced breast cancer by targeting ESR1 mutations, aiming to improve patient outcomes in real-world settings.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. Participants will be observed in real-world clinical settings without any intervention allocation or masking, allowing researchers to gather data on the drug’s effectiveness and safety during routine care.

Study Timeline: The study is currently recruiting, with an estimated start date of August 1, 2025. The study was first submitted on June 17, 2025, and the latest update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and commitment to advancing breast cancer treatment.

Market Implications: As SciClone advances this study, positive outcomes could enhance investor confidence and potentially boost the company’s stock performance. The study’s focus on a niche patient group may also position SciClone as a leader in targeted cancer therapies, impacting the competitive landscape in the oncology sector.

Closing Sentence: The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

