Capita plc (GB:CPI) has released an update.

Schroders Plc has increased its voting rights in Capita Plc to 20.06%, marking a slight rise from its previous position. This adjustment reflects Schroders’ ongoing investment strategy and interest in Capita, a significant player in the UK market. Such moves are closely watched by investors as they indicate confidence in Capita’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:CPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.