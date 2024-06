Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc has bought back 120,000 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, at a price of 12.2 pence per share, impacting the total number of voting rights and share capital. This transaction may affect shareholders’ notification requirements per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

