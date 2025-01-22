Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires Own Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from Schroder European Real Estate ate ate Investment ( (GB:SERE) ).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc announced the purchase of 67,700 of its own ordinary shares at 64.525 pence each to be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s share capital and voting rights, impacting how shareholders calculate their interests under regulatory guidelines.

More about Schroder European Real Estate ate ate Investment

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc operates in the real estate investment industry. It primarily focuses on acquiring and managing a portfolio of European commercial real estate assets to provide investors with a diversified and income-focused investment opportunity.

YTD Price Performance: 4.70%

Average Trading Volume: 262,888

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £87.33M

For an in-depth examination of SERE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.