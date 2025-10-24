Scholar Education Group Completes Major Share Subscription to Boost Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scholar Education Group ( (HK:1769) ) has shared an announcement.

Scholar Education Group has completed the subscription of 110 million new shares under its General Mandate, representing about 16.30% of the company’s enlarged share capital. The proceeds of approximately HK$241.3 million will be used to improve teaching quality, explore artificial intelligence projects, and support general corporate purposes. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic positioning and operational capabilities.

More about Scholar Education Group

Scholar Education Group is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the education industry. The company focuses on enhancing teaching quality and student learning experiences, with investments in course development, facility renovation, and teaching equipment.

