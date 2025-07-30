Schneider National Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Schneider National ( (SNDR) ) has shared an update.

On July 28, 2025, Schneider’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share for its Class A and Class B common stock, with the dividend payable to shareholders of record on September 12, 2025, and expected to be paid on October 9, 2025. This announcement reflects Schneider’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and underscores its stable financial position within the transportation and logistics industry.

Spark’s Take on SNDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNDR is a Neutral.

Schneider National’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial foundation with notable improvements highlighted in the recent earnings call. The stock experiences neutral technical indicators and faces valuation challenges due to its high P/E ratio. However, strong earnings growth and strategic cost reductions support a positive outlook.

More about Schneider National

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal, and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio that includes Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics, and Logistics Consulting. The company has been delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for 90 years, with its digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, revolutionizing the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 784,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.51B

