Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

A primary insider at Schibsted ASA has been awarded 4,719 B-shares as restricted stock units, to be vested in September 2025 and 2026. The final number of shares received will depend on the insider’s marginal tax rate at the time of vesting. The transaction complies with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act’s disclosure requirements.

