Scandium International Executives Exercise Share Options, Boosting Family Stake

Scandium International Mng ( (TSE:SCY) ) has shared an update.

Scandium International Mining Corp. announced that its CEO, Peter Evensen, and CFO, R. Christian Evensen, have exercised options to acquire 400,000 shares each at a price of C$0.14. This transaction increases the Evensen family’s total holdings to approximately 22.2% of the company’s outstanding shares, potentially strengthening their influence and signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SCY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCY is a Underperform.

Scandium International Mining’s overall score is significantly impacted by its poor financial performance, marked by zero revenue and persistent losses. While technical analysis shows a bullish trend, caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The valuation is also unfavorable, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively weigh down the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Scandium International Mng

Scandium International Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of scandium resources. The company is involved in the Nyngan Scandium Project and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCBB.

Average Trading Volume: 396,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$40.92M

