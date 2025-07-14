Scandi Standard Announces Q2 2025 Financial Report Release and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scandi Standard AB ( (SE:SCST) ) has issued an announcement.

Scandi Standard is set to release its Q2 2025 financial report on July 17, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by CEO Jonas Tunestål and CFO Fredrik Sylwan. This presentation is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and investor confidence.

More about Scandi Standard AB

Scandi Standard is a leading company in the Nordic region and Ireland specializing in chicken-based food products. It processes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat, chilled, and frozen products under several well-known brands, including Kronfågel, Danpo, Den Stolte Hane, Manor Farm, and Naapurin Maalaiskana. The company also holds a strong position in frozen breaded poultry products in the Nordic region and has expanded its operations in Europe with acquisitions in the Netherlands and Lithuania. Scandi Standard employs over 3,200 people and generates annual sales exceeding SEK 13 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 47,461

Current Market Cap: SEK6.49B

