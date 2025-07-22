Scancell’s iSCIB1+ Shows Promising Results in Late-Stage Melanoma Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Scancell Holdings ( (GB:SCLP) ) has shared an announcement.

Scancell Holdings has announced promising results from its Phase 2 SCOPE trial, showcasing the efficacy of its iSCIB1+ Immunobody® in treating late-stage melanoma. The trial demonstrated a 69% overall response rate for target patients, significantly surpassing the standard of care. The data suggests potential for iSCIB1+ to redefine treatment paradigms in melanoma, with plans for an accelerated registrational Phase 2b/3 global study. The findings also highlight the possibility of using a biomarker for patient selection in future studies, indicating a significant advancement in Scancell’s technology platforms and potential benefits for a broader patient population.

Spark’s Take on GB:SCLP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SCLP is a Neutral.

Scancell Holdings’ overall stock score is heavily influenced by its poor financial performance, characterized by zero revenue and significant losses. However, recent positive clinical trial data and strategic developments in cancer vaccine trials provide a counterbalance, indicating potential for future growth. Technical indicators suggest a mixed trend with short-term bullish momentum, though overbought conditions warrant caution. Valuation remains unattractive, reflecting ongoing financial challenges. Overall, while there are promising developments in the pipeline, the company’s current financial challenges necessitate caution.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SCLP stock, click here.

More about Scancell Holdings

Scancell Holdings plc is a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted off-the-shelf active immunotherapies aimed at generating safe and long-lasting tumor-specific immunity. Their lead product, iSCIB1/iSCIB1+, from the DNA Immunobody® platform, has shown significant clinical benefits in melanoma treatment. Additionally, their Moditope® platform is being explored for a range of solid tumors, and Glymab Therapeutics Ltd., a subsidiary, is developing high affinity GlyMab® antibodies targeting tumor-specific glycans.

Average Trading Volume: 666,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £107.3M

Learn more about SCLP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue