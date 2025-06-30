Scana ASA Secures Improved Loan Covenant Structure with DNB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scana ASA ( (DE:1MP) ) has issued an update.

Scana ASA has renegotiated its loan agreement with DNB Bank ASA, resulting in a more favorable covenant structure that aligns better with its operational needs. This adjustment, applicable for the latter half of 2025, aims to reduce the risk of covenant breaches and reflects Scana’s proactive financial management, potentially strengthening its market position.

More about Scana ASA

Scana ASA is an industrial leader in technology and services for the energy and offshore industries, with a history dating back to the early 1900s. Headquartered in Bergen, the company employs over 600 people and is known for its innovation and quality-driven solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -45.30%

Average Trading Volume: 586,735

Current Market Cap: NOK725.2M

